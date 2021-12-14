Although the Champions League draw was cruel and mocking, Inzaghi does not give a turn and replies with a smile. He does so in front of the Striscia la Notizia cameras, which intercepted him in the car to deliver him the (little coveted) Golden Tapir. Motivation? The “joke” suffered by Nyon’s urn, who in the second draw gave Inter one of the toughest rivals ever, Kloop’s Liverpool. In the first instance, before Arshavin’s hand revealed the wrong composition of the ballot boxes, the Nerazzurri had instead drawn Ajax. “It didn’t go well even on the first lap, but on the second it certainly went worse”, replied Inzaghi when Valerio Staffelli, the Striscia correspondent, delivered the Tapiro.