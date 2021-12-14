Striscia la Notizia “rewards” the Nerazzurri coach after the left-handed shot of Nyon’s urn, who paired Inter with the Reds after catching Ajax in the first place
Although the Champions League draw was cruel and mocking, Inzaghi does not give a turn and replies with a smile. He does so in front of the Striscia la Notizia cameras, which intercepted him in the car to deliver him the (little coveted) Golden Tapir. Motivation? The “joke” suffered by Nyon’s urn, who in the second draw gave Inter one of the toughest rivals ever, Kloop’s Liverpool. In the first instance, before Arshavin’s hand revealed the wrong composition of the ballot boxes, the Nerazzurri had instead drawn Ajax. “It didn’t go well even on the first lap, but on the second it certainly went worse”, replied Inzaghi when Valerio Staffelli, the Striscia correspondent, delivered the Tapiro.
The promise
–
The full service of Striscia la Notizia will be broadcast in the next episode, but the previews show a serene Inzaghi despite the twist of fate. “We will think about Liverpool in February, but we will play it,” added the Inter coach. “Would you prefer to go out with Liverpool or with Diletta Leotta?”, Finally asked the Strisca correspondent in a provocative tone. “With my wife”, Inzaghi cut short before shifting into gear.
December 14, 2021 (change December 14, 2021 | 17:42)
