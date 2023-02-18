A few too many apprehensions, of course, but the victory over Udinese is a demonstration of Inter’s character, a team that is a bit tired but aware of the importance of not giving up in the league despite the imminent allure of the Champions League. “We knew about the difficulty of the match – explained Simone Inzaghi after the 3-1 draw -, because Udinese are a physical and technical team, which puts them in difficulty. We had already paid the price in the first leg”. Not everything went smoothly, however: “The outgoing goal conceded is the drawback of the game, we should have paid more attention a few minutes from the end of the first half”.

The coach continues the analysis by explaining the consistent turnover in view of Inter-Porto on Wednesday: “We need everyone, even today whoever took over did a great job. Everyone should play the way they train, but today I made choices and change very calmly”. Still a mystery, however, regarding the possible cup holders: “Who has the advantage? Experience tells me to wait and evaluate because the most important days are those that precede the match. Lukaku improves from match to match and from training in training, we have full confidence in him. In London he didn’t play much and this year he had a big physical problem: he’s in very good condition and that’s why he played as a starter, but he can grow and he has to play to do it”. Lastly, a final mention for the team captain who returned to the field after 140 days: “Handanovic should have played other times, but after his retreat in Malta in December he had some physical problems and wasn’t available: he’s a great goalkeeper and we also need it to give Onana a breather.” Who against Porto will return in place of him, between the posts.