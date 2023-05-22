See also Inzaghi: "The same reasons everywhere. The goalkeepers are always the best against us"

Of course, there are the excuses of the remodeled formation in view of the Italian Cup and above all of the 50 minutes in numerical inferiority due to the expulsion of Roberto Gagliardini, but Inter are left with a bitter taste for the 3-1 cashed in Naples. Above all because Romelu Lukaku’s momentary equalizer tasted like a feat. Simone Inzaghi commented at the end of the game: “There is great regret because in the first half we didn’t concede too much and we suffered justly, unfortunately we committed an ingenuity that we paid dearly for. Otherwise we would have had more space in the second half. Di Lorenzo he scored a Eurogoal and they had previously saved Dumfries’ header on the line. Against the Italian champions we have what we had to.”

The words

—

The Nerazzurri coach then continued: “We were coming from eight wins and once we reached the draw we had to be able to bring home the point. Today was the 15th game in 50 days, I need the whole squad in an impossible calendar. I had excellent answers in a difficult game”. After the Champions League semi-finals, Inzaghi received compliments from Steven Zhang, but the focus is on the present: “There has been little talk about the future, I’m pleased with the club’s trust but there are four very important matches to go. It’s a path of growth , there will be five finals in two years which will prove very useful for the team.” The most important will obviously be the one on 10 June against Manchester City: “We won’t start beaten even if they are among the three best teams in Europe. We have other games to think about first.” Already Wednesday, in Rome against Fiorentina for the Italian Cup.