Last Sunday’s turnover in Empoli will be very useful to Simone Inzaghi in view of tomorrow night’s semi-final second leg against Juventus. At Castellani, where the Nerazzurri returned to winning ways by interrupting a streak of four defeats and one draw, the Piacenza coach rested Onana, Darmian, Mkhitaryan (absent for personal reasons), Dimarco, Bastoni, Barella, Lautaro and Dzeko. All players who will come in handy against the black and whites and more generally in this tour de force that awaits Inter. The only absent Skriniar who underwent surgery.

THE CHOICES

—

Inzaghi will return to fielding the “typical” formation with Onana between the posts, Darmian, Acerbi and Bastoni in defense, Dumfries and Dimarco on the wings plus the central trio made up of Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan. The Turkish player has an advantage over Brozovic who is cautioned. In attack, Lautaro Martinez is sure of the place, while alongside him it is head-to-head between Lukaku and Dzeko. The Belgian is growing rapidly and is back from two goals (plus assists) in Empoli. Logically he should be in the starting lineup, but Inzaghi thinks keeping in mind both the possibility of overtime against the bianconeri and the next matches with Lazio (Sunday) and the Champions League derby (Wednesday 10). That’s why Dzeko, who hasn’t scored since 18 January in the Super Cup derby, hopes to have a chance after those from 1′ against Benfica.