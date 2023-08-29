Four goals in the first two games, no goals conceded and full points in the standings. Inter’s season could not have started better and Simone Inzaghi, at the end of the match, was clearly satisfied with the 0-2 draw against Cagliari, gained in the first half hour: “The lads were very good, I asked for an important approach and there it was. We were up against a newly promoted team who had done well in his debut – continues the coach – and returned to Serie A in front of his fans. The boys were perfect.”

Inzaghi’s euphoria also extends to his new starting striker, still the protagonist of a positive performance after his debut against Monza. “Thuram was very good – confirmed the coach -, he arrived 40 days ago and worked seriously from the first. He is intelligent, understands the game and knows how to move. Today he would have deserved the goal, I would have liked to see him celebrate”. In the meantime, if you ask him about Romelu Lukaku, Inzaghi shows he appreciates him as a footballer: “Roma have made an excellent signing, he’s an excellent player and it’s good for Italian football that he’s making a comeback. But I’m very satisfied with the players I have.” , we want to give satisfaction to the fans. Lautaro (third goal in the league, ed) is constantly growing, he is increasingly responsible and gets better and better in the football we play”. The overall balance of his management continues to be positive: “I’ve been at Inter for more than two years. We have great responsibilities, but I’m satisfied with what we’ve done, from the titles won to the other very important things done as a team. Inter stronger than last year? It is the wish, we have changed a lot and lost important players, but we are organized and the principles of the game are always the same”.