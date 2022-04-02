Simone Inzaghi is a victim of himself. He had been asked for goals that were almost all achieved, but having traveled for months above expectations with a champagne kick risks condemning him now that the bubbles seem to have evaporated and the braking is prolonged. If it is true that no one was demanding the Scudetto in July, it is equally clear that giving up without a fight would remove many alibis and that starting from tomorrow’s intersection at Juventus, the Piacenza coach will not only play a season, but also a pinch of the future. .