The Inter coach after the success against Monza: “We’ve lost important players, the club is working to shore up the team because we have an obligation and a duty to make our fans happy. In the meantime, I’ve seen the guys work with a smile: an important match, There is enthusiasm. Thanks also to the fans”

“We had an important match against a valuable opponent. I am satisfied with those who started, with those who took over: I saw enthusiasm, driven by a wonderful audience on August 19th. A debut done very well from which I drew positive ideas “. This was stated by the Inter coach Simone Inzaghi at the end of the first day of the championship played and won against Monza.

SOMETHING IS MISSING — The Nerazzurri coach's analysis of the performance against the Brianza players ends up talking about the transfer market: "We've changed a lot, both for our company choice and for some individual choice of the players. But you see a team that has automatisms despite the many changes. We've restarted from two very good seasons, something is still missing to complete the squad: the club is working hard to shore up the team because we have an obligation and a duty to make our fans happy".

DISCOVERED ROLE — Faced with Pavard’s name and Samardzic’s (skipped) name, Inzaghi doesn’t unbutton: “They’re players from other teams, I don’t feel like talking about names. We know that in that role we are discovered and that the market is evolving every day, we have to be careful because anything can happen. Like last year, I asked for two players for each position because I want competition. We have lost important players, five of the best in their roles in Italy: a change is underway, but I have seen the boys work with a smile, the way I like it”.

DEBUTANTS — Returning to the pitch, Inzaghi lingered on the performance of one of the players making his debut in official matches in the Nerazzurri shirt: "Thuram did what he had to: he played an excellent match, coming against or giving us depth depending on what needed, he wasn't very lucky in a couple of situations". Words also for another rookie: "Darmian grit his teeth at the end of the first half, he had a little problem with his ankle, then Bisseck came on very well".