Two consecutive victories are a splendid way to approach the derby against Milan. Also for this reason Simone Inzaghi presents himself with a serene smile to the cameras after the 1-0 draw against Atalanta: “We cared a lot – explains the coach -, we won the Coppa Italia last year and we have it on our shirt Tonight we were always concentrated against an opponent of absolute value who, however, found a great Inter.” Nothing more true.

From Milan to Milan — At the end of the transfer market, a comment on Milan Skriniar cannot be missing, who will have to wait for July to move to Paris Saint-Germain: “I had decided to exclude him from this match to leave him alone – admits Inzaghi -. There’s no problem with him. he’s with us until June 30 and I’ll use him until the last game. And I’ll choose how and when to deploy him each time.” Then, sweet words for the author of the decisive goal to eliminate Atalanta: “Darmian already showed last year that he plays as a third defender in the best possible way. Having players like him and D’Ambrosio is the best seen that I can use them both on the wing and in defense. Matteo deserves everything he has achieved.” See also Villarreal's possible lineup for the Champions League semi-finals: Gerard Moreno returns to eleven

Goal issue — Then, from the part of the Inter coach, there was also a smiling slash at the criticisms: “The facts speak for us and the pitch speaks for itself. This semi-final, in front of our fans, we wanted to hit at all costs. And on the post of Calhanoglu could have even gone ahead… For Sunday I hope to find Brozovic and Handanovic, who have been training without problems for a few days”. Finally, Inzaghi also touches on the issue of forwards: “I really liked Lukaku tonight and he seemed to play better as the minutes went by. The playing time isn’t full yet, but I’m very happy to see him work during the week and he’ll improve from game to game. Also Correa is getting back in shape.” Everyone’s contribution will be needed for the derby against Milan and for the rest of the season. Also from Skriniar, also from Lukaku. See also Inter, Atalanta goal: Brozovic is aiming for a starting shirt

