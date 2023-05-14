The victory with Sassuolo left Simone Inzaghi speechless, so his deputy and trusted Massimiliano Farris commented on a happy evening under the sign of Lukaku: “We missed him so much. I would like to say that Romelu missed himself and above all to us. Players like him are fundamental at all levels, in rotations, as in the empathy he has with the whole environment. Now we enjoy the real Lukaku, who is the one of the last few games. And we also missed other important players like Brozovic. We miss Skriniar, even if we found an amazing Darmian. Today we saw a great Bellanova, we know that young people need time to grow, but they also know how to be ready”.