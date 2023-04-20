In the cups it’s another Inter and in the cups it’s another Simone Inzaghi, who after the draw against Benfica which earned him access to the semi-final with Milan is enjoying the European goal: “There is great happiness – comments the coach Nerazzurri -, we played a great game against a difficult team to face. We fully deserved this semi-final which before was only a dream. I’m happy for the boys and for our progress: we started from a very difficult group with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. We work every day to experience these evenings”.

It’s no secret that this quarter-final of the Champions League has been an excellent lifesaver for Inzaghi, who also seems to be getting rid of a few pebbles after the next round: “Criticism isn’t a problem, I know who it comes from and sometimes it’s suggested. .”. In the post-match interview there is also time for analysis of the match: “Their player did well on the second goal conceded, on the third our players heard a whistle and thought the match was over. We covered the pitch well and we all helped each other. The forwards? My goal is to have all four available and apart from the last month I’ve never had them. I need everyone and everyone is giving me a big hand.”