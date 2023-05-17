The nerazzurri coach after the victory in the second leg of the Champions League derby against Milan: “We’ll realize in the next few days. Nineteen months ago I was asked to return to the round of 16, now we deserved the dream of the final”

After Helenio Herrera and José Mourinho, he wants to be there. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are in the Champions League final and on 10 June the chance to lift the trophy for the fourth time in the club’s history will be played, including when it was still called the Champions Cup. Lautaro Martinez raises the Mvp award of the second leg, he enjoys the passage of the round against the Milan cousins. “In the next few days we will realize – the Nerazzurri coach said at the end of the match – initially it was a dream for us, but we have always believed in it and we have made an extraordinary journey. There is great satisfaction for having won in this way, particularly in the derby”. See also Inzaghi: "The penalty? It had never happened to me that a referee recalled by the Var came back"

The words — Inzaghi lists the ingredients that led Inter to the final act of the competition: “Running, aggression, concentration and determination. We’ve played four derbies from January to today and we’ve won them all. I’m happy for the lads, it’s only right that enjoy evenings like these. Honor to them, tomorrow I gave them the day off since they hadn’t rested since April 1st. I already said some time ago that we would put in a crazy effort without looking at the competition in question”. However, the Nerazzurri coach did not express any preferences regarding the opponent in Istanbul, between Real Madrid and Manchester City: “They are two of the best teams in Europe, in the first leg we saw the quality they have and tomorrow I will watch the game with interest”.

And then again: “I have no pebbles. I know who has always been there and who wasn’t there in times of need. I am lucky to have a wonderful staff and guys who have followed me through and through. We won a lot: we have two finals and three league games to play.I know what happened when they called me and nineteen months ago I was asked to return to the last 16 of the Champions League which had been missing since 2011. We were already there last year overcome and this year the final became a reality”. See also Super League: Milan takes the derby, Taranto sinks Ravenna

May 16, 2023 (change May 17, 2023 | 01:26)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #rejoices #dream #believed #moment #wasnt