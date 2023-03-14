The coach: “We will play in one of the hottest stadiums in Europe and Porto are a tough opponent. The knockout in La Spezia? A game like this is lost once in 500…”

From our correspondent Davide Stoppini

“You don’t live in the past. We talked, analyzed and reviewed the match in La Spezia: a match like this is lost once in 500. And after similar defeats, we all need to stay united: the boys are. We want to play our chances in the best possible way”. Here he is, Simone Inzaghi, in the Do Dragao conference. “Why should we be trusted tomorrow night? Simple: as far as we have seen so far in the Champions League, where few at the time of the draw considered us to be qualified. We believed it. And now we want the quarterfinals”. Also to erase the criticisms due to the performance in the league: “I’ve been in football for many years – still the coach -. I never answered, I certainly don’t feel like doing it before a race like this. But I know how it works, I know who criticizes and why they do it”. Sibilino, the coach, message delivered. See also Inter thinks about an attacker: Caicedo on loan comes up

DOUBTS — And again, the coach: “We have already faced similar matches. Inter hadn’t reached the round of 16 for over 10 years. Now this thing already belongs to the past. We want quarterfinals, we can make a big leap. The first half at San Siro was difficult and we won it. Now an even more stimulating second awaits us”. And speaking of… external aid: “The cartoon published by the Porto account? Yes, these things charge us. But we have to think only of the field. And I’m sure the referee (Marciniak, ed) will have a great match: in Barcelona he did it, kicking me out deservedly”. Formation chapter: “I have several doubts, I have to decide in attack. Skriniar? He’s been out for two weeks, today he had his first real training session with the team. I thank him, because I know what he did to be available ”.

THE MOST IMPORTANT — Speaking to Sky, the Inter coach then added: “It’s the most important match of the season, even if we’ve already played in a Supercoppa final and we’ve played other matches inside or outside. We got through a very difficult group and won the first time at San Siro against Porto who are a strong team. We’ll play in one of the hottest stadiums and it won’t be easy. But we’re ready.” See also Inzaghi: "Be careful, Inter, against Spezia it will be tough. We need a test like with Lecce"

March 13, 2023 (change March 13, 2023 | 21:18)

