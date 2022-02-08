After the defeat in the derby, Inzaghi immediately found his Inter, who had a great reaction by beating Roma: “The boys were very good, this was not an easy match against a quality team that has an excellent squad. The semifinal is deserved after a bad setback, we really wanted it. Congratulations to the team, because after two and a half days and a defeat like the one against Milan it was not easy to answer like this. The note is out of tune is Bastoni’s injury, let’s hope it’s nothing, unfortunately it has relapsed badly and we hope not to lose it for too long because it is too important to us “.