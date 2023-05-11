Inter have won their sixth match in a row between the league (4), Coppa Italia (1) and Champions (1) and now have a good lead ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final second leg which they will play at home. Simone Inzaghi got the answer he wanted from him and didn’t hide his satisfaction, but he also has a small regret for not having scored the third goal that would have brought the final on 10 June in Istanbul even closer. “I’m proud of our performance – began the coach – and in the first half the team was extraordinary: we could have scored a few more goals because the approach was splendid. It allowed us to get an important result, but in six days we’ll have to interpret the match like the first leg. On Tuesday we’ll start with the advantage and we’ll have the public on our side. But be careful because it won’t be easy.”

Third derby won

—

Inzaghi won his third derby in a row of the season, after losing his first. Now inertia is all on the side of the nerazzurri, but the former coach has no intention of celebrating. “It takes another great effort to make a dream like qualifying for the final come true. I asked for heart and mind and I was satisfied: the boys covered every inch of the pitch and those who entered helped us a lot. I repeat: we still need a piece and it’s not over. Is Istanbul closer? Absolutely not. In the previous rounds we didn’t manage (1-0 in the first leg against Porto, 2-0 in the first leg against Benfica, ed.) and so we will have to do this again against a training that you will want to redeem”. Before the second round of the Euro-derby there will be the match against Sassuolo on Saturday: “In 72 hours we will have an important match against Sassuolo and we will have to recover physical and mental energy. Some players came out bruised and now we will have to try to be ready also for the championship”. Final on the secret of Inter. Inzaghi showed that he has clear ideas: “It’s the job we do every day. We’re having continuity at the moment despite a crazy calendar and now we want to play everything until the end: we’re 90 minutes away from recovering from a dream that could come true”.