Little room for regrets, little energy to waste. Simone Inzaghi looks ahead for his Inter and approaches the first fixture of the second round with the determination of someone who wants to change markedly an all too fluctuating trend: “Fortunately, we’ll be back on the pitch immediately, I’m convinced that the team has a great desire for revenge after the match lost against Empoli”. According to the Nerazzurri coach, the recipe for the final five months of the championship is precise: “We need more regularity in the return leg, we are five teams in very few points excluding Napoli who play a separate championship. It is necessary to look at the single match, given the calendar thick”.