The Nerazzurri coach on the eve of the match against Cremonese: “We have to take advantage of the good approach to matches. With such a busy schedule, we need to think from match to match”
Little room for regrets, little energy to waste. Simone Inzaghi looks ahead for his Inter and approaches the first fixture of the second round with the determination of someone who wants to change markedly an all too fluctuating trend: “Fortunately, we’ll be back on the pitch immediately, I’m convinced that the team has a great desire for revenge after the match lost against Empoli”. According to the Nerazzurri coach, the recipe for the final five months of the championship is precise: “We need more regularity in the return leg, we are five teams in very few points excluding Napoli who play a separate championship. It is necessary to look at the single match, given the calendar thick”.
Opposite, on Saturday at 6 pm, there will be a Cremonese in her third engagement with Davide Ballardini on the bench: “Our opponents have had good matches, with Napoli in the Cup and with Juventus in the league, for example. Ballardini is prepared and gives a “precise imprint on the team. Cremonese comes from two good games”. Beyond the usual wishes for a speedy recovery from absentees, applause goes to his team for the start of the match: “The positive approach is one of our characteristics, it must always be present in my Inter and the many goals in the first quarter of an hour prove it”.
