In Appiano the confrontation with the managers: we need to regroup quickly because from now on bad impressions will no longer be tolerated

No more slip-ups, no more soulless performance. The disappointment for the draw at Sampdoria yesterday in Appiano Gentile was still very present in everyone’s mind, from the managers to the technical staff, up to the players. Yet another wasted opportunity, at least to gain a margin on fifth place in the Champions sprint, which remains the main objective of this second part of the season. Continuity in the richest Europe is too important. For the club’s prestige, to let the coffers breathe and to allow the top management to be able to plan a transfer market that lives up to the fans’ expectations. And the presence of the entire management yesterday at the Pinetina should also be read in this direction: no face-to-face with the team, but only the traditional confrontation for Marotta and Ausilio with Simone Inzaghi, with whom there is unity of views.

The primary concept is clear to everyone: we need to regroup quickly because from now on bad impressions will no longer be tolerated. From now until the end of the championship, a new mini-season begins where the top management of the club want to see a dominant and successful Inter again. It doesn’t matter if Napoli is far away and today seems unreachable, the path over the next few months will be decisive in the final judgment and even being able to shorten the gap would have its own specific weight in the general analysis. Fourth place is a minimum and indispensable goal, of course. But Inter are second today and that’s at least where the managers would like to see them at the end of the championship. See also Genoa, Ekuban misses Inter. Amiri is available again

Goals — Maintaining this position would mean confirming ourselves compared to a year ago, not taking steps backwards. But also to give an effective change of pace in these last months of the season, after the turbulence of a 2023 so far below expectations. In short, a change is needed. A strong signal from the team and the coach, who can’t ignore a European path up to the club’s ambitions and with level performances. On this point, president Zhang has always been very clear: he wants an Inter capable of repositioning itself among the best eight in Europe. And the only way to do that is to go back to being brilliant in the game and hungry. In short, against Sampdoria the team played for the last bonus: we need an immediate turning point, a change of gear already from Saturday with Udinese.

Turn the page — The Super Cup alone is not enough to erase the disappointment of a path in the league with too many unexpected falls. The Coppa Italia would certainly make the judgment less bitter, but the difference will be made by the performances in the coming months. And that’s why making progress in the Champions League would help to look at the glass half full. Inzaghi is the first who expected more and didn’t think he’d end up in this situation. He can get out of it by regaining San Siro as early as next Wednesday, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 with Porto. In the nights from inside or out, Inter have never made mistakes this year and this is a point of merit for Simone: the victories against Barcelona, ​​Naples and Milan have highlighted the team’s enormous potential, however unable to confirm itself with continuity. But after the draw with Sampdoria, he urgently needs to move on. The coach will no longer have an alibi, as will the team: second place and a European path up to par, only in this way would it be less bitter for the Nerazzurri world to accept that they exited the Scudetto fight at the beginning of 2023. This Inter has all the credentials to succeed, now we need to prove it on the pitch. And this is the most important response that the company hopes to have. See also Sassuolo-Milan, alert in Reggio Emilia: the plan for the maxi-turnout of fans

February 16, 2023 (change February 16, 2023 | 07:56)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #mission #Inter #place #Champions #League #top