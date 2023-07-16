The technical management of the last few months didn’t please the Belgian who felt betrayed. So he planned his escape, as he had in Manchester and London

Vincent D’Angelo

The great rift took place in Istanbul. There, on the most important night for both, Simone Inzaghi and Romelu Lukaku definitively ended their tormented relationship. Short, very short. And far from what the premises were. For Lukaku, the bench against City in the Champions League final was the last setback of a second part of the season that he dreamed of differently, especially after finally getting back in shape, having found condition and goals. From April onwards, Romelu had returned to dominate as in the good old days of Conte: 7 goals in his last eight league games. And in the Champions League he was instrumental coming off the bench both in the round of 16 against Porto and in the quarterfinals against Benfica. Also for this reason Romelu expected to play in Istanbul, to be able to change the story of a complicated season, at times dramatic: many injuries, a World Cup played in precarious physical conditions and a run-up to the starting shirt at Inter which became possible only thanks to rotations have become mandatory for Inzaghi to be able to reach the bottom of the Italian Cup and the Champions League, and to pursue the fundamental fourth place in the league.

the torments of Roma — When it really mattered, Inzaghi has always chosen Dzeko and this thing has never gone down with Lukaku. Beyond the facade words, the real thought that in the end – especially in Europe – the team result counted, Lukaku felt abandoned, set aside. Accustomed as he was to always feeling at the center of the Inter project during Conte's years and never in discussion, Romelu had chosen to return to Milan precisely to cancel the last humiliating months in London, where he had never blossomed with Chelsea (and with Tuchel) the love. But once he returned "home", he found a completely changed world: from the fans, who welcomed him with skepticism and coldness after his escape to the Premier League the previous summer, just a few days before the start of the season, to his team mates team, also disappointed by that quick and remorseless farewell. And, obviously, Inzaghi's hierarchies did the rest: in Europe Dzeko has always been the point of reference alongside Lautaro, who in the year without Lukaku has shown that he deserves the role of new Nerazzurri leader. In short, the king found himself without a throne and without a crown and his old subjects treated him as a guest: one of many, as had happened to Manchester United or Chelsea. A condition that Romelu evidently suffers from and from which he can never find his way back to greatness. Called a lack of personality, it also clearly emerged in this second adventure of his in Milan, after the flops with the other big names in England.

the last escape — Lukaku's about-face at Inter is just the latest whim of an excellent player with little personality. History says it: when he is under pressure, Romelu runs away, he doesn't seek redemption. It all started in the summer of 2019, when he broke up with Manchester United: Inter wanted him, they courted him. And Romelu at Old Trafford felt misunderstood. The first act in Milan remains the only multi-year parenthesis, because with Antonio Conte the Belgian has reached peaks of greatness never before explored. But via Conte, the whims have started again. The escape to London in 2022, the return to Milan planned well in advance, complete with an unauthorized interview in which he apologized to the fans. But no one would have expected this latest coup de theatre. Of course, there was no future at Chelsea, but the betrayal of Inter, his people and his colours, after having sworn eternal love and kissed his shirt, quickly erased all traces of his Nerazzurri career. The ending is yet to be written, but by now the king is left alone.