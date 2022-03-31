With Lazio, Simone won at the Stadium in 2017. Since he has been on the bench, however, in the last 8 days of the championship, he has always slowed down

The curse of the stadium on the way to glory. At the decisive crossroads for the Scudetto, Simone Inzaghi faces the toughest obstacle in the modern era of Inter. Since Juventus built their own stadium, only Andrea Stramaccioni has managed to make the coup on November 3, 2012. Almost ten years ago, a life in sporting terms. Then several defeats and many disappointments, like the last one: the contact in the Cuadrado-Perisic area made people talk for months and even today the fans on social media use that penalty to get their hands on and say that in Turin you will never win. Inzaghi will not grant him alibis and would like to feel the more compact and mentally positive environment to believe in the company. After all, to still believe in the scudetto dream there is no other way than to rewrite the history of Inter as well as that of the coach. Simone knows how to win in Turin, he did it with his Lazio much more recently than Inter, four seasons ago: Immobile’s brace in the second half had overturned Douglas Costa’s advantage in the first half. Then in the recovery Strakosha had signed the company, rejecting a penalty from Dybala. That success has consecrated Inzaghi, who over time has also become a kind of black beast of Allegri. And now Simone hopes that the Stadium will be the springboard towards a new party in the future, even if to do so he will above all have to avoid retracing the season finals of the past, when his teams collapsed in the final straight of the championship. See also If he had not signed with Mazatlán, Marco Fabián would have continued his career in Honduras

Improve yourself – Analyzing the last eight days of Simone’s career at Lazio, excluding the first season when he took over from Pioli in April, there is already a certainty: to aim for the title, Inzaghi will also have to improve his “best record” which is related to season 2017-18, when he closed with 15 points, the result of 4 wins, three draws and only one defeat. The best path came at the end of the exploit season in Turin, just a coincidence? Maybe, but it is still likely that 15 points (net of the recovery to be played in Bologna) will not be enough: to win the Scudetto it will be necessary to do more. Inter must change gear and go beyond their limits and their taboos. And the same must be done by his coach, who in the other four seasons of Serie A has always closed in sharp decline.

Comparison – See also January transfer market: what Serie A teams need and who will change their shirt In the other four seasons, in fact, Simone has always closed the last eight races with a meager tally of just ten points. A constant and downward path compared to what was done in the first part of the season, which – obviously – cannot be taken into consideration for the final sprint of his first mandate on the Nerazzurri bench. Also because Inter’s slowdown has lasted too long: a single victory in the last seven days (in addition against Salernitana last in the standings), ten points lost by Milan and above all a second round that places Inter in tenth place. of the partial ranking. And finally, the most sensational mole when considering the comparison with the first part of the championship: in 2022, Inzaghi’s Inter never won away from home in the league. Doing it at Juve would change the prospects. After all, there is no other possible result on the way to the Scudetto. See also Poker Arsenal at Leeds, but it is a Premier revolutionized by Covid

March 31 – 08:07

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #win #Turin #time #afford #final #braking