From our correspondent Luca Taidelli

Simone Inzaghi does not fall into the trap of the double goal that risks slipping through his fingers like sand. His Inter will play the Italian Cup tomorrow against Juve and he will think about Cagliari from tomorrow night. The coach is an ace in the Italian finals (three Super Cups and an Italian Cup) and with Juve he has already won on two occasions this year.

Pride – “On July 8th I would never have thought of finding myself in this situation – swells Simone’s chest -. We played a great season in which we paid for the decline with 7 points in seven games. But that decline was worth a Cup final and a great eighth of the Champions League against Liverpool. So that’s it. In a final they decide the details, we will have to be better than them and give 120%. After the game, we will think about the championship. By now we know Juve, they are a very strong team, but against them we have already done well. Even if tomorrow everything goes to zero. But playing such an important challenge, in this stadium that has given me so much and with hundreds of linked countries will give us further energy. Even if that in a final is not lacking never. As we have shown by wanting to win the previous Super Cup at all costs. ” See also Vlahovic, too lonely? Here's how Juve can help him perform better

Fans and training – The coach also comments on the twinning between the Inter fans and those of Lazio, united again tomorrow to go beyond the obstacle: “I coached Lazio and Inter and they are two very passionate twinned supporters who pull their teams along. away from home we have always felt accompanied by a huge audience. The away match in Udine was very important and our fans supported us from start to finish. Tomorrow evening we know it will be equally important. I am pleased to hear about the parade of fans at Ponte Milvio and we know that tomorrow we will be accompanied by an exceptional supporters “. So instead on the training doubts: “I have them in every department, but they are all available except Vecino, who will have to stop for a few days. Bastoni has only done one and a half training in the group. Tomorrow there is one last exercise and I will do the final choices “. See also Marotta: "Inzaghi is the North Star Inter. We want the 20th Scudetto"

Handanovic – Next to Inzaghi sits captain Handanovic: “We wanted to go to the final after so many years and we succeeded. Tomorrow we have to be better than them in everything. One thing is not enough, as we have seen in the other three matches that have been balanced. In Turin. they did better, at home and in the Super Cup. I expect a close and balanced match. If it is more difficult to win the Cup or the Scudetto? Good question. Surely we think about tomorrow, then see what happens. “Inter have changed a lot of things, properties and objectives. To win you needed a path. They were difficult years, with placings in which Inter were not used to being. With everyone’s work we have once again competed for trophies.” , where Inter must be. Who would I take away from Juve? Nobody because the finals must be played with the best men, Inter and Juve. They are dangerous in transition, they wait higher to restart “. See also Dybala, with Inter the first to be "separated at home": there is time for the future. And the Juventus fans ...

May 10, 2022 (change May 10, 2022 | 19:22)

