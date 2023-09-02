The Nerazzurri coach: “We’ll play a lot on the flanks, the initial approach is fundamental”

Milan have set the bar, Inter must do like Gianmarco Tamberi and skip it, if they want to keep the lead in Serie A in cohabitation with their cousins ​​towards the derby on 16 September, after the window dedicated to the matches of the national teams. The next obstacle will be Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina, expected tomorrow at 18.30 at the Giuseppe Meazza. Simone Inzaghi presents the match on the eve of the match as follows: "They are an excellent team and we know it, they are trained very well and have excellent players. In recent years we have faced them several times and they have always been difficult matches – he explained to the club's official channels -, for this the initial approach will be fundamental. Both we and Fiorentina use the flanks a lot, so the wingers will be very busy and we will have to be good at covering the pitch in the best way: Fiorentina are very good at occupying every area of ​​the pitch ".

The words — So far, Inzaghi underlines with satisfaction, Inter's season has been more than positive: "We started with great determination, the lads have been very good. Two games have passed and tomorrow we have another very important one: we will have the same determination in every match and for every opponent. The boys have been working well for 50 days on many aspects that we need to improve, we are very satisfied because we see every day that the players try to follow our requests". The months of the transfer market have brought about many changes in the Nerazzurri dressing room, but Inzaghi reiterates that he has enough material in his hands to do well: "There has been an important change and very important players have left, key men who have done well in this path However, just as many important players have arrived: some, more experienced, will help the younger players to integrate as quickly as possible".

From the urn — Finally, the last mention of Inzaghi is on the – rather benevolent – draw for the Champions League groups, held Thursday in Montecarlo: "Last year we knew what kind of group stage we had, this year's is really very competitive. We know Benfica, who we faced last year in the quarter-finals, and we know about Salzburg instead that it is a a young team for years in the Champions League. Then there's Real Sociedad, who play excellent football and have been protagonists in La Liga. We'll try to be ready." First, however, there is Fiorentina.