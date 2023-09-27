Sooner or later it should have stopped, lovers of large numbers will say. But Inter’s defeat against Sassuolo, no, it wasn’t expected: because it came at home, because the Nerazzurri had full points after five days of Serie A and because at the end of the first half Denzel Dumfries’ goal had given them the lead . After the match, Simone Inzaghi was obviously dissatisfied with the result which allowed Milan to stay at the top of the championship: “We had a good first half against a good and healthy team – commented the coach -, but for what we created we should have scored more than one goal. We came back well after the break, but there was the injury from the equalizer and we were no longer sharp. Then, Berardi’s beautiful goal.”

Inzaghi continues his analysis: “Real Sociedad and Sassuolo have similarities, it’s true, but in the first half we were good, covering the pitch, and we didn’t suffer much except in two restarts. We should have scored more goals, then we know that we can they can be episodes and we should have been better.” Obviously, Domenico Berardi’s masterpiece of the 1-2 remains imprinted: “Much credit to him, both him and Laurienté. We know him and he has great ballistic qualities, it’s a Eurogoal and unfortunately he did it to us. After the 1-2 we no longer created with clarity.” Obviously, the morale in the Inter locker room is not the best: “The boys are dejected by a knockout that makes us feel bad in front of our fans. We will analyze the match, knowing that in 48 hours we will be back on the pitch. We must try to understand where we could do better.” Finally, a comment on the attacking emergency: “Sanchez hasn’t done any preparation and has been training for a month, but he will give us a great hand. Arnautovic’s injury takes away some rotation from us, which we know is important.”