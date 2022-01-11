The Inter coach on the eve of the Super Cup final: “Juve more used to matches like these, but we want to give the fans a joy: the reasons will be very important”

“The finals are all special matches, they can be decided by the single episode. We will have to play a game of racing, aggression and determination. There will be moments in which Juve will put us in difficulty, we will have to be good at getting out of it.” Simone Inzaghi is looking for the third victory in the Super Cup against Juventus, after the two on the Lazio bench. But in the press conference on the eve of the San Siro match he doesn’t want to hear about a favorite Inter Milan: “I was lucky enough to play so many finals, there aren’t any favorites in these matches. We face a healthy team, with eight useful results. consecutive and after an extraordinary comeback. It is a team used to playing finals, we are in an excellent moment and we will play it with our weapons. The episodes and motivations will be very important “.

Rank and Zhang – Inzaghi returned to the presumed greater pressure given by the first place in the standings: “I have said it several times: the primacy must be a stimulus for us. On August 20, the clear favorite for the Scudetto seems to me to be Juventus, we were between the teams immediately behind. Until the end it will be an open fight: Milan and Napoli play very well, Atalanta have been at this level for years, Juventus are doing well. ” To get closer to the match, the presence of Steven Zhang in Milan these days is important: “I’m happy that he is physically there. In all these months I have always felt him very close, we heard often and we texted each other before and after each game. Tomorrow we hope to have a great match for him, for the fans, for the club. We have to prepare ourselves as best we can. ” The comparison with the championship match that ended 1-1 is superfluous: “I saw it again these days, it was a very tight match. We were both late, it was a bad match and played underneath by both teams”.

Church and the attack – Juve will not have Cuadrado, De Ligt and Chiesa (“I want to do good luck to Federico: besides being a great Juve player he is a heritage of Italian football”), but Inzaghi does not trust: “Juve it’s a team with an important squad, Allegri will know how to replace them in the best possible way and will recover Bonucci and Chiellini, so they will have a competitive team. ” A point on the conditions of his boys: “Today we have training, yesterday I saw on the pitch those who had not played since the beginning against Lazio. They are all in good condition, including Dzeko and Correa. In front of me I have all players who are doing well , in every match I will choose the best couple: having them all is a great asset “.

Handanovic – Samir Handanovic intervened in the conference alongside Inzaghi, who was asked about the possible future coexistence with André Onana: “The voices do not bother me: the competition in the role is welcome. The important thing is to have self-confidence, not I think of what will come: I think of today and tomorrow, I live for the day “. The Nerazzurri goalkeeper removes a few pebbles after criticizing the goal against Lazio: “When Inter are unbeaten it’s thanks to the defenders, when they concede a goal it’s Handanovic’s fault. De Vrij misjudged the trajectory, my mistakes and Skriniar’s arrived accordingly. Let’s try to make as few mistakes as possible and always keep the ball on us. “

January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 14:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Inzaghi #final #favorites #Glad #Zhang