Simone Inzaghi smiles. On the night of his 100th bench with Inter, he achieved his third Serie A victory in a row (first time in 2023) and is now fourth alone again in the standings. The best way to approach Saturday’s direct match against Roma at the Olimpico and Wednesday’s Euro-derby. “The team didn’t surprise me – began the Piacenza coach – because we created a lot in the past but didn’t materialize. We’re playing well and we have to continue like this because in less than 72 hours we’ll already be in Rome and another very delicate away match awaits us Here in Verona the boys were very good at interpreting the match well and it wasn’t obvious because in 2023 they had only lost against Fiorentina at home”. See also Blessin has closed the door of Genoa. How? New module and youth in power

FOURTH PLACE OBLIGATION — Thanks to the affirmations against Empoli, Lazio and Verona, looking at the standings is now less “painful” than it was three weeks ago: “We have an obligation to finish in the first four, even if we know that our calendar is not very simple and that the pitfalls are around the corner. The matches that await us are all very difficult, but we are happy with the moment we are experiencing. The ups and downs of the past? We could have avoided some downsides, but in other matches, such as for example the two against Salernitana and Fiorentina, we deserved more than one point. The standings could have been better, but let’s go on working with confidence.”

TURN OVER AND GRAND FINAL — His Inter expect another battle against Roma on Saturday, but something will change compared to the starting line-up at Bentegodi: “The turnover? Seeing how the boys train, I have the obligation and the duty to rotate everyone. We must continue to work like this, knowing that we will need everyone. From 1 April we play every three days and the contribution of each member of the squad is necessary. We are working to end the season on a high note. Gosens? He is very important for us. I hope he can return soon : I’ve seen him these days and he’s putting in a crazy effort to come back as soon as possible”. See also Entella conquers Pesaro and moves to -2 from the top of the standings

CHAMPIONS SEMI-FINAL — Here we are at the Euro-derby getting closer and closer: “The semi-final of the Champions League wasn’t a given. We’ve played a lot against Milan over the past two years and it’s always been a matter of close matches. we have to stop because we previously lost points. What has changed? We were better at finalizing the actions created. The games must be unlocked and won: this time scoring the first goal gave us an advantage but we had interpreted the match well right from the whistle. ‘beginning. I have great professionals with me who help me with everything.” Closing on his 100 benches at Inter without anticipating the future: “Do I want to make another 100 here? In the meantime, I’ve made 350 in a row in Serie A… I don’t want to stop”.

