Ten days after the San Siro match against Napoli, Simone Inzaghi is giving the Inter fans a nice gift: the promise of an Inter that will fight for the Scudetto, with the knowledge that they need to step up a gear. In an anticipation of the interview granted to Italia 1 for the special “The kings of football” which will be broadcast in its entirety on 29 December, the Nerazzurri coach uploaded his comments: “Do I believe in a comeback? Absolutely yes”. And then he explained.

A new league

“For all of us coaches – said Inzaghi – this very long break is an absolute novelty. Napoli has done something extraordinary so far, which has further amplified the mistakes made by the other teams, starting with Inter. A year ago the standings were shorter, we were all within three points. Now the gap has widened, what Spalletti’s team has done is something that no one in Europe has been able to do, you have to congratulate them. We, like the others, know that what we have done so far is not enough”