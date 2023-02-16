Inzaghi-Inter, faded scudetto. Corsa Champions: make no mistake

The draw with Sampdoria was the definitive sentence for theInter: the last, residual, dreams of recourse to the scudetto at Naples they evaporated in Marassi’s night, with Spalletti’s team at +15 it is now useless to believe in miracles. Indeed, the skimpy point scored by the Nerazzurri against a team that is fighting not to relegate was also a mini-own goal in the Champions race. The opportunity was tempting to stay comfortably at +5 on the pursuers (Milan-Atalanta-Rome), instead now the ranking reads a less reassuring +3. There are three places for four teams, but in reality it is fair to count a fifth contender: the Sarri’s Lazio he travels in the wake of the group of teams who dream of qualifying for the top European club competition.

Inzaghi-Inter, farewell odds. And the rumors about Simeon…

Simone Inzaghi’s bench is not in the slightest discussion at the moment: the coach, who won a trophy this year (the Super cup against Milan) and is in the running for win back the Italian Cup (semifinal with Juventus, then eventual final with Fiorentina or Cremonese), however he is the first to be aware that it will be essential not to make any missteps in the league and earn qualification for the next Champions League. A “relegation” in the Europa League would be a serious blow for the Nerazzurri coat of arms and coffers.

Meanwhile, while the bookmakers’ odds are linked to an exemption from Inzaghi at the end of the season (he is linked to a contract until 2024 with Inter) in the last few hours they have dropped (On ‘Goldbet’, for example, it had gone from 15.00 to 11.00, ‘Snai’ and ‘Better’, from 15.00 to 10.00) cyclically from Spain is back to flourishing rumors about a possible return of Diego Pablo Simeone to Inter after years as a footballer. Cholo has been the coach of Atletico Madrid for a lifetime (12 years, contract until 2024) and this season has been full of lows (many, primarily the exit from the Champions League group stage, but also the defeat in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid) with few highs (the colchoneros are out of the fight for La Liga, but sail in the Champions area in fourth place with 4 points over Betis). Among other things, in the event of a farewell Simeone-Atletico Madrid, there is talk of the former River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo, who ended his contract with the Millionarios last December, and feels ready for the leap to Europe.



Suggestions more than rumors at the moment: Simone Inzaghi remains mister Inter and if he conquers a placement in the top 4, neither Simeone, nor any specter will endanger his Nerazzurri-tinged bench.

Read also

Ivana Knoll, Onlyfans? The revelation of the most sensual fan in the world. Gallery

Ivana Knoll (Instagram knolldoll)



Subscribe to the newsletter

