“Victory of character against a Udinese who did as well as we did in April. No conditioning from Milan’s result. Nicolò seems to have suffered only a strong bruise”

The answer has arrived. And getting up after the mockery of Bologna had become even more difficult with the victory of Milan who had plunged Inter to -5 from the top. Instead Simone Inzaghi can enjoy a success against Udinese, suffered as much as it was very heavy to keep the championship sprint alive. “Great proof of character – begins the coach – against a team that in April was second only to mine. And I want to thank the fans, who followed us in large numbers also in Udine”. And at the end of the interview the title joke: “You never know that Inter will be from one match to the next? Sometimes we didn’t win but I think that given the summer prospects the fans had fun. If being crazy means winning the championship. Supercoppa, being in the championship race, making the round of 16 of the Champions League and the final of the Italian Cup I hope it is always crazy … “. See also From the "Gigi Riva" football school to the national team: Barella told by those who raised him

Seven races in 22 days – So the coach on the match: “At 2-0 we got Pussetto’s goal that made us lower slightly, but we stayed in the game and risked almost nothing. I think it’s the fiftieth game since the beginning of the year but we play well, we want to win. There are three games to go plus the final of the Italian Cup, we have played seven games in 22 days but the team is healthy and wants to believe in it until the end. If it affects the fact of playing before or after Milan? No, we are used to it. years there are televisions, next time we will play first. We must always stay focused and think from game to game, knowing that on Friday there will be a very important match against Empoli in front of our fans. And then we will think about the final with Juve. Let’s not give up anything “. See also Berrettini, still abdominal problems: there is the retirement against Tommy Paul

Post Bologna – “What did I tell my folks after Milan’s victory over Fiorentina? We talked to the team, we needed to play an important game. We stopped to talk about Udinese, a physical and quality team in excellent form. Inter knowing that you won’t give up, there are nine points and everything is possible. Darmian and Perisic were very high. We had left the fifths with their fifths on top, open the midfielders and look for the strikers. But beyond the tactics the boys they put in the race and determination that are fundamental elements for these expensive matches. We made two close matches, we feared this challenge but we were good at winning it. ” So finally on Barella, who came out with a knee problem: “It looks like a strong contusion. I hope it’s nothing, he is a very important player who has played a great game. The doctors have reassured us but we cross our fingers because it is important for us”. See also BMW i4: electric coupe with AC Milan livery

Lautaro – At the end of the match Lautaro also spoke: “Three points of suffering, of malice. We wanted to play a match like this against a very aggressive team. We are happy because we are still there. The pressure for Milan to win? No, we just have to think about the next one. and win. This we must do. After the defeat in Bologna we said to ourselves that we had to be more of a group, we are all in and aiming for the same goal. There are still three games to go. I don’t know who is the favorite: they are in the lead, we have to recover. We think about us, because it was we who lost important points “.

May 1st – 8.45pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #Inter #dont #give #Empoli #Juve #Barella