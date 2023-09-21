Such a bad Inter was not expected, there were no signs and Lautaro Martinez’s equalizer presents a less complex ranking without, however, erasing the negative signals that Simone Inzaghi analyzes at the end of the match: “We faced a worthy opponent – explains the coach -, but we did well to stay in the game after a poor first half. It was our debut and we take this point, we saw first-hand the fact that Real Sociedad is an excellent team.”

The words

—

Inzaghi then continues from the Reale Arena: “The choices? The boys are playing a lot, many were tired after the national teams and in the first half all Inter suffered, not who I changed from the derby. Sommer helped us stay in the game I have a squad to exploit, very careful evaluations have to be made because several players have had problems. I would have liked to make more changes, but I had someone who wasn’t feeling very well. I will always do it this way, after a derby in my opinion it was right to do this. But with ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ you get nowhere…”.