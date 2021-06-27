The Inter coach still enjoys a few days of rest with his family: on July 8, Inter is waiting for him for the new season
Another week of vacation, then the new season will begin on July 8th of Inter isSimone Inzaghi will come to Appiano Gentile to take possession of its new headquarters. It will be a revolution for him after almost twenty years in Lazio. And it will also be a revolution for the Nerazzurri club after the farewell of With you and the championship won.
Meanwhile, the coach still enjoys a few days of rest with his week and the welcome they have reserved for him, children and partner, at Milano Marittima. The bathroom they chose gave them an all-Interist welcome. “Welcome Mister”, says a banner and on the table there is a celebration with Nerazzurri sparkling wine. The technician’s wife posted it on her Instagram profile, Gaia Lucariello.
June 28, 2021 (change June 27, 2021 | 23:38)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
Leave a Reply