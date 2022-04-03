There is no better way than this to win and get out of a crisis of results: by beating the eternal rivals at home. So Simone Inzaghi relaunches himself in the race for the Scudetto and now sinking Juventus can be worth one boost not indifferent to the last phase of the season: “It is a fundamental stage, above all because we are chasing Milan and Naples and we want to stay in contact. The points we have lost recently we want to recover from now to the end of the season”.

Present and future

–

The result obviously satisfies the Inter coach at the end of the match, but he underlines how far the path is still far from the conclusion: “Great pride in this victory that had been missing for ten years (with Andrea Stramaccioni in 2012, ed), but the favorites are the others. I remember what was said at the beginning in the predictions. “Despite the crisis, then, Inzaghi never felt that he had the future at risk, a hypothesis obviously now practically impossible thanks to the Italian derby won:” At Inter it is normal that there is pressure, but I have a two-year contract that the company has already asked me to extend. But I preferred to wait until the end of the year. Some criticism has arrived, but we need to understand which is constructive and which is not. I feel the confidence of the club, the players and the curve, which yesterday came to support us in Appiano Gentile “.