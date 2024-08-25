Rome (dpa)

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said he was confident his team would return to winning ways in the Italian league after drawing their first match.

Defending champions Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0, following a 2-2 draw with Genoa in the opening match.

“You always have to be hungry, but I was calm, the boys are training well,” Inzaghi told Sky Sports.

“I think we played well against Genoa, we conceded two goals that we shouldn’t have conceded, but I saw a committed team, and this week there is no happiness, winning is normal because we are Inter, and we always want to win,” he added.