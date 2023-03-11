The Inter coach after the surprising 2-1 draw against Spezia: “We created a lot and we had to take the lead at half-time. Lukaku and Lautaro? They are both penalty takers”

“There is disappointment, it will be a bad night”. This is how Simone Inzaghi made his debut after the 2-1 draw in Spezia-Inter, the Nerazzurri’s eighth away defeat with a number of goals conceded not seen since the 1940s. “On Tuesday we have a round of 16, but a defeat like this hurts. We put everything on the field, but we needed more malice and determination.” In the meantime, with the pain still alive from the defeat, Inter must start thinking about the Champions League. And Inzaghi also acts as a lightning rod: “We have a duty to move forward. I take responsibility, the boys put everything into it and we had to go ahead at half-time. The team held up the field well, we had to be more cynical. Football is not he makes discounts and today he didn’t spare us”. See also Who plays instead of Alejandro Zendejas in América against Tijuana?

The statements — Obviously, the speech of the penalty takers takes center stage, with the disappointment of Romelu Lukaku when his partner went on the spot for the first penalty of the match. Then wrong: “This year it had never happened that Lukaku and Lautaro were on the pitch together for a penalty. I wouldn’t dwell on this, but on our 28 shots in the match. The two of them are the penalty takers – explains the coach – and both are good, we will choose from time to time”. It’s still early, however, for a speech oriented towards the Champions League goal: “We’ll talk about Porto from Saturday, we’ll sleep in Appiano Gentile anyway”.

Regret — And then the analysis continues: “In these terms, defeat is not a good thing. We approached the game well, with conviction, but we conceded two goals from the only two shots. In Bologna there was little to save, in this case it’s different “. At Giuseppe Meazza and away, Inter look like a totally different team. And Inzaghi concludes without hiding the problem: “Away from home we have to change this trend because we know our path at San Siro. We have to get up and react”. As soon as possible. See also Avilés Hurtado manifests himself after the controversy over his celebration against Rayados

