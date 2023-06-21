At the Mondadori store in Milan, the former striker presented his autobiography written with Olivero for Cairo Editore. Many guests, from Vieri to Galliani

“Another moment of waiting: Pippo finishes the bresaola and joins us…”. Bobo Vieri jokes about it, but in that sentence he encapsulated everything that Filippo Inzaghi was and still is today: obsessive in taking care of every detail, first as a footballer and then as a coach. This afternoon, at the Mondadori store in Milan in Piazza Duomo, the former striker presented “The right moment”, his autobiography, written together with the Gazzetta GB journalist Olivero with Cairo Editore. There were dozens of Rossoneri fans embracing Superpippo again, but also longtime relatives and friends (or colleagues): Vieri, Paratici, Galliani, Taibi and, of course, Simone Inzaghi.

THE STORY OF PIPPO — “First of all, I want to send a greeting to President Berlusconi, because I know he would have liked to read what I have written about Milan in this book,” Inzaghi begins. “I waited a while before deciding to tell my story, but now I’m happy to have this book in my hands. I have two young children and I hope that one day they will be able to read it to understand how I managed, through sacrifices, to achieve important goals in my career – the clarification of the former striker -. On the other hand, this is also the reason why I coach: I like the idea of ​​transmitting my ideas to the players, and then watching them apply them on the pitch”. See also In the locker room with Inzaghi: this is how he spoke before the feat at Camp Nou

AC MILAN AND THE NATIONAL TEAM — From Galliani to Vieri, guests of the Mondadori store joke with Inzaghi bringing up old memories. “Do we want to talk about the time he told Trapattoni to replace me because I had adductor pain? – thunders Bobo – I was fine, but Pippo wanted to score another goal and was afraid that the coach would let him out…”. Even the CEO of Monza praises Inzaghi’s grit: “Already as a footballer, he knew the weak points of all the opposing defenders. Today, on the bench, he is even more attentive to detail. Sometimes I call him to ask him for some advice…”.

THE FAMILY — The most beautiful messages of affection come from Simone and from his father Giancarlo: “Pippo often cites me as an example to follow in his career as a coach – explains the Inter coach -. In truth, however, without him I wouldn’t be here today. Filippo has always stood out for his perseverance, ambition and determination, qualities that I have tried to steal from him and that have made me grow in everyday life”. Giancarlo, moved, increases the dose: “What my children have done on the pitch is there for all to see. However, I am proud of them as men, even more than as players or coaches. Even in the most difficult moments, this year, they have responded to criticism by focusing on work and education”. See also PSG's transfer list for the summer market

THE HAPPY ANNOUNCEMENT — In closing, the comment of his partner Angela also arrived: “Filippo is a simple person, an extraordinary father, who knows how to smile at life while enjoying even a simple hug to the fullest. We decided to get married, the date is written in the book. Spoilers? All right: the appointment is set for June 24, 2024…”.

June 20 – 10.09pm

