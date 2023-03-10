Lukaku together with Lautaro forward. Simone Inzaghi is looking for a victory in La Spezia with the pair of strikers who gave Antonio Conte’s Nerazzurri the Scudetto in 2020-21. Compared to last Sunday, therefore, the Belgian will take Dzeko’s place alongside Toro, who has already scored 9 goals in 2023. Or at least this is the address on the eve. Big Rom has a great desire to score after the two goals against Udinese and Porto and his athletic condition is growing considerably. In fact, Lukaku will have a great opportunity, as well as helping Inter to keep second place in the standings, also to advance his candidacy for title in view of Tuesday’s Champions League match.

DOUBTS

—

Compared to the eve of the Champions League first leg, when Inzaghi decided to field Handanovic in goal against Udinese, this time the starting goalkeeper should be Onana. In the three-man defense Darmian will take the place of the injured Skrniar on the centre-right, with Acerbi favorite over De Vrij as central and Bastoni on the centre-left. In the median, on the other hand, the use of Dumfries on the right and Gosens on the left flanks is certain. For the German it is the third in a row as owner. Finally, the central hinge will be made up of Barella, Brozovic, who should return to being the owner, and Calhanoglu. With this trio, Mkhitaryan, who was the starter in all 14 matches in 2023, would refuse. But be careful: the Armenian is considered immovable by Inzaghi. Will he really give up on La Spezia?