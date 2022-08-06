From LuLa to midfield: the Nerazzurri coach has in mind the starting line-up to be fielded to aim for the tricolor

The record attack is a record attack. You can read it however you want, one way or the other. The total, however, is an Inter that looks ahead. Because Simone Inzaghi’s tactical project has been enriched with men and solutions. And it is not difficult to assume that this team has a record in the barrel, that of the most prolific Inter ever.

Romelu – It is a game of numbers, perspectives and work in progress. The current record is signed by Antonio Conte, 2019-20 season: the Inter one, between league and cups, shot 113 goals. Last year’s team, with Simone Inzaghi on their debut, stopped six steps behind. But now the dish is richer. And the idea of ​​the technician is richer, as a result. How to think of being able to write a piece of history, retouching that 113? For heaven’s sake, the ultimate goal remains the championship, this is clear. Inzaghi – if he ever needed confirmation – appreciated, through talks with the players in the last month, how the desire for revenge is enormous, in all the protagonists. If the goal is clear, the chosen path is not trivial. He wins by moving the bar even higher, in terms of offensive production. We have identified at least five reasons why it is right to think of an Inter with (at least) 114 goals. And the first cannot fail to be Lukaku, who left a memory of 24 goals in these parts (in the year of the Scudetto). And that compared to Dzeko he guarantees game solutions and places concerns on the opponent’s defenses. Inter with the Belgian adds touches in the area – reviewing, for those with a short memory, the gored with Lyon – but at the same time shortens time and space, that is playing time and meters to cover before reaching the shot. Last year Dzeko stopped at 13 goals, stranded in the second half of the season. Here it is, the balance that makes Inzaghi think positive. With a goal that is a bit declared and a bit not: the Golden Boot. “I hope that one of my strikers manages to win it,” said the coach just a month ago. See also Zero parameters, the capital gain of De Vrij and the Lautaro factor: Inter, the accounts towards the market

The bull – Who knows, maybe, surprisingly, the number one seed becomes Lautaro. It is the second reason for the attack on the record. The Bull still knows no bounds. So far he has never finished a season with a lower number of goals than the previous year. His parable tells this: 6 goals in 2018-19, then 14, 17 and 21 last tournament. The proximity of Lukaku cannot help but benefit him, the presence of an attacker who directly engages the opposing defenders is the real advantage that the Argentine can take over last season. With a maturity that made him become a leader of this team, even in the locker room.

Micki – But Inzaghi has more on his hands. If the competition indicates Inter as the favorite, it is not just a clever game to discharge responsibility. Inter are not hiding. And it does not do so also thanks to the addition of Mkhitaryan where Vidal was. Goals conceded / goals bought balance says plus four. But the reasoning is broader. The Armenian has assisting and game building skills that the Chilean did not (anymore). He has a familiarity with the goal that not by chance pushes Inzaghi to think that he can also use it as a second striker, if necessary. Even more, it will not be impossible to see the attacking midfielder every now and then, if not even the double man behind the only striker. And Micki is the ideal candidate, to increase the quality. See also Inter oust former coach Mourinho and Roma from the Italian Cup

Asllani – Quality rhymes with Asllani. If a photograph, only one, were to be chosen from this pre-season, it would be that of the Albanian, who will make Inter less legible. Less equal to itself, therefore. Conte tried in the past: Eriksen with Brozovic, double director to build in more ways. Asllani with Brozo is a track that enriches Inzaghi’s offensive maneuver: against closed teams, it will be good to prepare for this solution.

Denzel – Need another clue? A whole Dumfries, not cut in half. The Dutchman entered full capacity last season in December, after a long period of adaptation. In some games he was the most attacking player by position. Inzaghi is betting on him, it is no coincidence that he has got in the way of the possibility of a sale. In the past championship Denzel has stopped at five goals. The changing Inter will also affect him. There is enough, therefore, to put your head down. Inter have chosen the path of play and goals to win. Quote 114, you can. See also Juve, Psg nightmare. Inter, watch out for the three English and Bayern

August 6, 2022 (change August 6, 2022 | 09:38)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #chosen #Inter #win #Scudetto #beat #Conte