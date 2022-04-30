The Nerazzurri coach on the eve of the trip to Udine: “If he does not make it, the captain will play Radu. Gosens and Vidal will return while Bastoni and Calhanoglu will not be there. We are not looking at Milan, we are looking at Udinese. Sunday reserves surprises … “

“Handanovic has an important problem that did not allow him to be in Bologna. This morning he did a partial job not in the group, there is some hope for tomorrow: tomorrow morning we will have a muscle awakening, the captain will try. If he doesn’t have it. we always have Radu and Cordaz ready when needed “. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said this in the presentation press conference on the eve of the trip to Udine.

So on the pitch – “Gosens and Vidal are back while there will be no Bastoni, who will try to be there for the Italian Cup final, and Calhanoglu. If he does not succeed, Handanovic will play Radu who has my total confidence, an excellent goalkeeper made available to everyone this year. even if he played very little and will have a great future. He has always trained in the best way – explains Inzaghi -: I am not for the alternation of goalkeepers, for me it is a role in which there must be a hierarchy: Handanovic has always given ample guarantees and even Radu in training and in the cup match has always given me confidence, I didn’t consider it necessary to trust him. “ See also Rkomi, from Calvairate to records on Spotify: "In Sanremo it's hard without training"

The moment of Inter – “The mood is not the best, the disappointment was strong – continued Inzaghi -. But in these days I have seen the team well, with an excellent team spirit: I know that it is a team that wants to believe in it until the end, knowing which is a championship in which every match is difficult. We have four games to play one at a time, at the end of the season we will do the math: we still want to give satisfaction to our fans. ” The history of the match in Bologna, which risks changing the Nerazzurri season, is very similar to that of the derby lost to Milan: “In both games, reviewing them, we would have deserved another result. But we know that football is like this, a Bologna for fun we had an excellent first half that we didn’t have to close only 1-1 because if we hadn’t been alone on that score, even a mistake like that of Radu that happened would not have had the same weight. ” See also Alejandro Osorio is no longer with the Bahrain team

Surprises – “We are here to lick our wounds but we are not giving up: the director said so, the club said so, and the group is reacting in the best possible way”, Inzaghi’s goals are high. “Winning would have allowed us to stay in the lead, now we have to chase but we have to focus on what we can affect without looking at what happens on the other fields, knowing that it is a championship that every Sunday holds surprises”. However, remaining focused on what is under one’s control: “More than thinking about what Milan, Naples or Juventus will do, I would think only and exclusively of Udinese, a healthy team, which in April is only behind by average points. at Inter: I’m in an excellent moment, with quality and strong players. Let’s think about the match we have to face compared to the others. “

April 30, 2022 (change April 30, 2022 | 16:25)

See also WRC | Sweden, PS6: Tanak KO, Neuville raises his head © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #Handanovic #hope #fully