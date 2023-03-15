Simone Inzaghi is happy, for the first time in his career in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The former Lazio coach canceled (at least in part) a disappointing performance in the league with 8 knockouts (6 away) during the night at Dragao. It had been 12 years since the Nerazzurri had made it to the top 8 in Europe and on Friday they will know the opponent’s name. The Milan derby is also possible. “We played an excellent game – Simone began – and the lads did very well. I saw a large group compacting themselves against a team that was difficult to face. An excellent first half and in the last part of the second half we all suffered together. I would say that we made the history of Inter.” In recovery there was real suffering with a save on the line by Dumfries, Onana’s save on the post from Taremi and Grujic’s crossbar: “Luck counts relatively: I think that in the double confrontation we deserved to reach the quarterfinals, not in the 180′ we conceded goals against a more experienced opponent and now we’ll play the quarter-finals with great confidence.”