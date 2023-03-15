The Nerazzurri coach: “In the double-header we deserved to reach the quarter-finals, in the 180′ we didn’t concede a goal against a more expert opponent. And now we’ll play the quarter-finals with great confidence”
Simone Inzaghi is happy, for the first time in his career in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The former Lazio coach canceled (at least in part) a disappointing performance in the league with 8 knockouts (6 away) during the night at Dragao. It had been 12 years since the Nerazzurri had made it to the top 8 in Europe and on Friday they will know the opponent’s name. The Milan derby is also possible. “We played an excellent game – Simone began – and the lads did very well. I saw a large group compacting themselves against a team that was difficult to face. An excellent first half and in the last part of the second half we all suffered together. I would say that we made the history of Inter.” In recovery there was real suffering with a save on the line by Dumfries, Onana’s save on the post from Taremi and Grujic’s crossbar: “Luck counts relatively: I think that in the double confrontation we deserved to reach the quarterfinals, not in the 180′ we conceded goals against a more experienced opponent and now we’ll play the quarter-finals with great confidence.”
It wasn’t easy days for Inzaghi: “Is this my revenge? I’m not celebrating too much, I’m calm. When the time comes, I’ll speak up: I’ve been in football for years, I know which criticisms I have to listen to and which ones I don’t, by whom where do they come from. The table in Serie A? We want to defend second place in the table and now we have an important match like Sunday’s against Juventus”. In the meantime, it’s time to enjoy the finish line: “We know what happened to the last four Italians who came here to Do Dragao, but we also had chances with Barella and Lautaro to take the lead, we wouldn’t have suffered in the final. Now we have to recover physical and mental energies: this is a great evening that I want to enjoy with the boys”.
