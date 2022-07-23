Tucu after Inter’s friendly defeat: “We still have a lot of work to do to be at our best.” The coach analyzes the knockout: “In the second half we missed two goals that had to be scored”

A few understandable mistakes, a couple of auspicious flashes and a lot of fuel still to put in the tank for Joaquin Correa, the first Inter player to comment on the friendly match with Lens: “We are training a lot, they were fresher than us today and this made the difference. ” Simone Inzaghi speaks of a “good test”, however, underlining the gap between the two contenders in terms of where they are in the preseason: “We faced a team that is ahead of us with the preparation. We had two or three chances. that we could make better use of, it’s a shame about that final goal, objectively we don’t like losing friendlies either. “

The analysis – “In the first half we could have done better – explains the coach -, despite the physical difference. The team then made a good second half. We knew the difficulty of a match like this, with a stadium with many fans, but the difficulties in these friendlies. they are what we seek “. Obviously there is still a lot of work to do: “We have to improve in condition, but when we planned the tests in this way we knew it. In the second half we would have deserved the goal, we missed two we had to do, then we got the one in the 90th minute. and we are sorry, but we are on the right track, we still need three weeks of work to get ready for the first championship “. The group is not yet homogeneous, but the process has begun: “The responses of the players who arrived later are good, they are trying to catch up with the others. With these last two friendlies we have raised everyone’s minutes and now in the next week, with the other two missing, we will try to improve the physical condition even more “. See also F1 | Ferrari: the pipe that makes the 066/7 sing above and below

Matter of time – Correa, on the other hand, played an hour like 6 of his teammates, before Inzaghi’s flurry of changes: “I played a lot of minutes, at the start of the season it’s important because we all have to reach the best of form. We still have a lot to work on. to be at our best. This result will help us to move forward and improve further “. The athletic condition, especially in the first half, was obviously the main obstacle between ideas and facts, but there is no need to worry at this point of the summer preparation: “We are not in shape yet, we are working hard and the legs are a a bit heavy, but it’s normal. The coach told us that we have to continue on this path. We want to arrive fresher for the next matches, in order to be at our best in the first season. “ See also Inter, with Verona chasing the first strip of 2022. De Vrij and Correa play

Romelu and I – Against Lens, Inzaghi’s pairing game paired Correa with Edin Dzeko, but this week the Argentine is building a feeling with Romelu Lukaku: “He and I are constantly trying to find each other – says the Tucu – and we try a few plays. It didn’t happen today, but in training we have several possibilities to improve further. “There will also be time for that combination, previously unheard of, once the form of the team is more dazzling. And now it’s back to work.

