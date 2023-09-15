“Undoubtedly Milan and Inter have impressed well. It’s only the fourth but it’s an important match and we’d like to do it in the best possible way – attacks Inzaghi on the eve of the derby – Inter has improved a lot, we all know the importance of the derby, what represents for us, for the fans. The boys prepared well, it wasn’t the same as the other matches. Apart from Cuadrado – who I saw calm – and Sanchez who I will only see today, we are all fine. I will make my choices tomorrow morning for the training. We all wanted Frattesi at Inter, he has fit in very well and has been working very well with his teammates for two months. I have to make choices and I’m happy to have to make them. Last year there was a moment when I had forced choices, then I was able to make them and Inter improved a lot.”