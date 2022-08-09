There is no doubt that he has all eyes on him. Yes, because this “must” be his year, the one in which to prove that he is truly a winner. Like its competitors, its designated competitors. We are naturally talking about Simone Inzaghi, who – precisely in this sense – must fill the gap with Pioli, Allegri and Mourinho. Who have already taken away the satisfaction of winning a championship and even more. Inzaghi, no.