The Inter coach after the 2-0 against Frosinone: “Goals like this are rarely seen, now it must be going around the world. I congratulated him”

After a painting like this, the first words can only be dedicated to the artist of Inter-Frosinone, who goes by the name of Federico Dimarco: “Clearly he scored a Eurogoal that will go around the world – Simone Inzaghi praises him at the end of the match – , he deserves it. It was a balanced match, we had made just a few mistakes on a few occasions and this great goal opened the game for us and in the second half we experienced a calmer match. Dimarco got us used to it, even in training: he has ballistic qualities and not just those. It’s a goal you rarely see, I congratulated him. To him and the boys, they must continue like this.”

Inter-Frosinone, however, was not an evening in flip-flops for the league leaders: "The feeling – continues the coach – is that every match in Serie A is difficult. It's difficult to prepare for it, today we expected another system and it happened to us in other matches. The Frosinone players are well trained and prepared, they changed the system and we had to react immediately. We were coming from expensive matches, they were six wonderful matches. But all the matches have difficulties." Six, as Inzaghi himself explains, are the consecutive matches that Inter have won since the last national break between Serie A and the Champions League. For a sublime start to the season: "In the summer I was confident, then time will tell. The first sixteen races were done in the best possible way, the boys work well and together and Together it must be our word. I try to use everyone: the championship is long and there will be difficulties, we will have to make the difference, in difficult moments, everyone together will have to come out in the best possible way."

Question of numbers — Finally, Inzaghi reels off the figures of the club’s virtuous transfer market sessions in the seasons with him on the bench: “I don’t make the grids of the favourites. I promise to do well in all possible matches as was the case last year also in Europe: there They are considered favorites based on how we are playing. We are not the richest at the moment given the last three transfer markets: profit of 120 million in the first year, profit of 30 million in the second year and zero despite the Champions League final this year. We know that we have great managers and a president who is close to us and in difficult times we have brought out the best.”