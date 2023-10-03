The 1-0 will not be a result that fully satisfies Inter, given the amount of chances created in the second half, but Simone Inzaghi certainly has reason to smile at the end of the match after the first victory in this Champions League, against Benfica : “The match was balanced at the start, with two or three occasions where we needed to be more clear-headed. In the second half we accelerated and the boys were sensational.” The Nerazzurri coach, obviously, is holding onto the three points and first place in the group shared with Real Sociedad: “I congratulated the players, let’s not forget that we played on Saturday, returning from Salerno at half past three in the morning” .