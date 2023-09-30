What words can be used for a Lautaro Martinez like this, who you introduce in the second half and who repays the team with four goals in less than half an hour? Simone Inzaghi tries: “He was very good, in my two years he was always consistent and this is an excellent start. He must continue like this and not stop. But – he jokes – my poker at Marseille was better. Unfortunately I also missed a penalty , I could have done five.” Then the Nerazzurri coach also complimented the player who made room for him: “Sanchez also did an excellent job for 55 minutes.” The team objective, meanwhile, is always the same: “I don’t make grids of favorites for the scudetto, we want to play as many games as possible like last year. It’s difficult with so many commitments, trips and away games and then just a few days to prepare the match. But this is our goal.”