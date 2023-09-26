Sanchez is hoping for a first-minute debut, but it is more likely that the Chilean will have a chance on Saturday in Salerno. Mkhitaryan-Frattesi is in doubt. Darmian replacing Pavard

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

Next with Lautaro Martinez. The captain seemed to have run out of batteries on Sunday after the trip to South America to answer the Seleccion’s call and the three games as a starter against Milan, Real Sociedad and Empoli, but he won’t be able to catch his breath against Sassuolo. The value of the opponent, who beat Juventus on Saturday, advises Inzaghi to continue the rotation always used after the break, but not to abuse it. Translated: there won’t be 6 rotations like at the Computer Gross Arena. And the Argentine will be in his place in attack, alongside Thuram. Sanchez will probably have to wait until Saturday, during the trip to Salerno, to play his first match as a starter in his second Nerazzurri adventure. See also Women in the ring: Cuba approves women's boxing after decades of ban

DUMFRIES AND STRETCHER ARE BACK — Compared to Sunday, in the starting line-up there will once again be space for Dumfries, who will once again be the “master” of the right wing, and for Barella, who will find his place in the middle of the field. It remains to be seen who will give way to them: the candidates are Pavard (who will catch his breath after two games from the 1st minute) and Mkhitaryan, but Inzaghi in the past has shown that he blindly trusts the Armenian. For this reason, it cannot be ruled out at all that Frattesi, the former current player, will leave and that Micki will be the starter again.

UNMATCHED AND STICKS — In defence, in front of Sommer, therefore, in addition to Darmian, there will be Acerbi and Bastoni, the starters from last season. Dimarco has also been confirmed, with Carlos Augusto possibly starting in Salerno. And then there is Calhanoglu: the Turkish director remains an immovable element and, even if he has recovered from the slight muscle problem in his adductor, he will hardly be able to breathe after Sunday’s great performance. See also Luis Díaz: the historical record that could be achieved for Colombia in the Champions League

ABSENT — The team remained in retreat at Pinetina this evening and will carry out the final “slash” tomorrow morning. Arnautovic, Sensi and Cuadrado will not be part of the squad, with the latter expected to be available again on Saturday or Tuesday at the latest against Benfica. The discomfort in his left Achilles tendon has not yet gone away, but the former Juventus player is better.