Serie A has begun, but the transfer market does not stop. In particular for Inter. Inzaghi does not want Skriniar to be sold, but the Nerazzurri need a new shot in defense to complete the department. Juve insists on Depay, accelerated next week, while for Paredes waiting for the exit of Rabiot or Arthur. Napoli does not stop at Simeone, they want Raspadori and Ndombele. Fabian Ruiz ever closer to PSG