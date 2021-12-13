Inter win in Cagliari and are first in the Serie A standings and in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The credit is all of Simone Inzaghi

While Milan And Naples struggle in the league, theInter took advantage of the debacles of the opponents to reach the top of the standings with the home victory for 4 to 0 with the Cagliari (Lautaro 29 ’68’, Sanchez 50 ‘and Calhanoglu 66’). Much of the credit for the finish goes to Simone Inzaghi. The former coach of the Lazio sat with the Nerazzurri bench with the reputation of low cost alternative ad Antonio Conte but it completely overturned the opinions of fans and experts not only in Europe but also in Italy. His only “slip”, actually not the only one of his career, was on the steps of San Siro this Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi makes Conte forget from all points of view

The most evident improvement was seen in Europe. With you never managed to get through the group stage of Champions League. Inzaghi instead reached the second round with 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats with the real Madrid. Not only that, theInter from Inzaghi is higher than that of With you Also in Italy. The Nerazzurri are top in the standings today with 40 points. Last year at the same point of the station Inter were second with three points less. “Now we are first and we have moved forward in the cup after 11 years, the road is long but I would be happy to continue like this. We are first but now there is no need to look at the classification”, he declared. Inzaghi in the post game of Inter-Cagliari.

Inzaghi has re-evaluated Lautaro, Dzeko and above all Calhanoglu

Inzaghi he also had the merit of enhancing the squad at his disposal. Lautaro returned to score after a moment of fogging, perhaps due to the many rumors of his farewell (we were talking about the Barcelona). Dzeko how his technician arrived atInter as a replacement for Lukaku, which today is struggling to Chelsea, but he certainly did not regret it (11 goals and 3 assists between league and cups). However, the greatest improvement was seen in Calhanoglu, who spent the summer with the Nerazzurri on a free transfer since Milan. Under the guidance of Inzaghi, the Turkish midfielder is literally reborn with 6 goals and 6 assists in the league. Beyond the redemption, Calhanoglu he amazed at how decisive he is and how capable of dragging the team into moments of greatest difficulty. Last year he closed the entire season at Milan with 4 goals and 10 decisive passes.

“I was clear from the beginning. – said the coach speaking of the Turkish attacking midfielder – A player we wanted with all our strength. Both me and the club. A player of quality and quantity, he inserted himself in the best way possible. , he was lucky enough to find a staff and a team that welcomed him in the best possible way. He must continue to work like this during the week “.

Simone Inzaghi is no longer just Pippo’s brother

Inzaghi he has also finally removed from his shoulders the cumbersome weight of his brother Pippo, who had a clearly superior career as a footballer but certainly not as a coach. While the former striker of the Milan he failed on the Rossoneri bench and seems to have found his size in B series, Simone first reported the Lazio among the greats of A league and today dominates in the league with theInter.

Simone Inzaghi grew up in the youth academy of Piacenza but he reached the maximum milestone upon his arrival at the Lazio in 1999. In his eight non-consecutive years in biancoceleste, interspersed with short experience at the Sampdoria And Atalanta, scored 28 goals. Inzaghi he also boasts three appearances for the national team.