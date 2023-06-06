After winning the English Premier League title for the fifth time in six seasons and achieving the FA Cup title at the weekend, Guardiola joined the duo Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson as the only coaches to win the double in England more than once, after he also achieved it in the 2018-2019 season..

Coach Inzaghi’s team showed its capabilities after winning 11 times in the last 12 games it played in all competitions.

Inter won the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup to boost their confidence ahead of the Champions League final against City in Istanbul.

“Modern football (is divided) into the period before Guardiola and beyond. It will be a very important (match),” Inzaghi told a news conference on Monday..

“We have to be careful. We know we will face the best team. He has a great squad and a coach who made his mark globally“.

Inzaghi added that the match would be the most important in his career and would be a reward for the club after it recovered from a shaky start to finish in third place in Serie A..

“It will be a reward for all the effort we’ve put in during the year,” he said.

“It’s been a bumpy ride but in the last three months when I’ve had the opportunity to rotate between players I think Inter have done great things“.

City are heading towards the final and are favorites to win, and Inzaghi said his team should take advantage of any available opportunity on its way to winning the championship for the first time since 2010..

He said, “Whenever I watch (City) I know the reason for achieving results. It is a team that is integrated physically and technically, plays great football, possesses and attacks wonderfully.”.

“He has some weaknesses… We know we will have to work hard to prevent him from being in possession and covering everywhere on the pitch. Because it is good at covering areas“.