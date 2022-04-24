Rome as a unit of measurement. On Easter Monday, six days ago, Napoli suffered and had to settle for a draw. Yesterday Inter dominated her for a long time and beat her without granting her a general or refereeing mitigation. Roma hadn’t lost for 12 days and in the last few weeks they had the air of a resolute team, with a clear idea of ​​the game, nothing revolutionary, indeed something ancient, but effective. Inter have swept it away with a beautiful and essential football at the same time. Simone Inzaghi worked by subtraction, for example he pruned the building from below, made it less baroque and horizontal, as demonstrated by yesterday’s 1-0: Handanovic started the action, but the development was always towards the ‘high, never to the side. More generally, Inter left possession of the ball to Roma, but Roma gained almost nothing from their 55.5% control of the ball. The goals from Dumfries and Brozovic arrived for desired, refined and rapid verticality.