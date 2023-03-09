Simone Inzaghi doesn’t trust tomorrow night’s away match in La Spezia. Back from the victory against a medium-small team like Lecce, now he is faced with another one immediately but far from San Siro, where his performance has often been negative or in any case certainly not a fight for the Scudetto. “We reacted well to the defeat against Bologna – the coach said on the Nerazzurri social channels – and we played an excellent match against Lecce. Now we must continue like this, with this concentration, starting from La Spezia”. According to the former Lazio coach, there will be no shortage of difficulties above all because Inter away from a draw and a defeat against Sampdoria and Bologna. “I expect a difficult game against a team that is fighting for salvation. Spezia have changed coaches and have obtained two equal equals, interpreting the matches in the right way. We will have to do the right things, in the right way”.

BIG ROM AND THE OTHERS

Inzaghi then spoke of the Belgian: “He’s coming from a difficult period, but he’s giving excellent signs because he trains in the best possible way every day. He played an excellent match against Porto and we want him to continue improving his condition and that his form physics grows further”. If Lukaku will be there tomorrow night, there’s no way for Skriniar. “Let’s hope that from Saturday he can at least partially resume working with the group. He’s not ready for now. Dimarco is fine and will be there while Correa trained in part with us, but he won’t come to Spezia”. Chapter Brozovic: “He is working and has made good entrances on the pitch against Porto and Lecce. He will return to the player we are used to when his condition improves but already with these substitutions he has shown that he is still the player we all know. Gagliardini and Asllani as alternatives “They are great players who work well. They will be valuable from now to the end, even if the rotation with Brozovic has widened. Darmian or D’Ambrosio in defense? Both are great professionals and each has their own qualities. D’Ambrosio is working well , Darmian has done very well so far. We are making up for Skriniar’s absence well.” Final on the formation: “Changing the 3-5-2? Given that the first year as a coach I used another system, here at Inter and Lazio I found that the characteristics of the squad were right for the 3-5-2 . This doesn’t mean that you can’t put in another striker or make other assessments during the game.”