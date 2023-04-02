The tenth defeat in the league reaffirms Inter’s fragility in the league: at the end of the season the club will turn to another coach unless very high peaks are reached in Europe. And between the Italian Cup and the Champions League, the coach risks being exonerated

Even the last certainty of the Nerazzurri championship, inexorable, has collapsed, not even Giuseppe Meazza is anymore the sweet home of his Inter, who falls repeatedly and 10 days from the end of Serie A he licks his wounds for having lost as many games. The double-digit defeats in Milan have only been seen in the darkest seasons of over a century and the club is increasingly annoyed by the team’s repeated missteps: the next three games, if negative, could be Simone Inzaghi’s last. Because against Fiorentina only the goal seems to have been missed, but that “only” now only exacerbates even more the taste buds of an Inter tired of ingesting bitter pills. See also Luis Díaz, a brave man in the midst of the drama: his first message after his injury

Responsibility — “We have to do more, me first” is the phrase Simone Inzaghi has chosen to use once again, but the clear impression is that his fate is sealed at this moment. At the end of the season, in theory, because now you can’t lightly touch a team in the running for two trophies, including the Champions League, as hasn’t happened for a dozen years. But if the next hat-trick of commitments between Juventus, Salernitana and Benfica doesn’t trigger a turning point… goodbye. The problem is that not even the extraordinary goal of the European quarter-finals – exceptional in itself – at this moment can be worth a confirmation. In fact, for the club and for the management, the championship is the driving force, which first clearly imposes the status on the national scene and then lays the foundations for the following season. Sunday in Serie A could theoretically “give away” an overtaking at the hands of Milan and a hookup from Roma: Inzaghi could therefore find himself +2 on an Atalanta fifth and fresh from success on the Cremonese. In short, the exclusion from the first four teams in the championship, even if it is only difficult to predict a month ago, is one step away. And sportingly it would be a tragedy, given the penalty by Juventus and given the sloth-like pace that the whole troop of “former pursuers” is maintaining. The mileage delay from Napoli will therefore push the club towards a change of bench: at the end of the year in the best of scenarios, within a couple of weeks in the event of a vertical collapse. See also Gamero announces the arrival of a Millionaire idol

The last beach — In fact, now the present can be used instead of the conditional, because it is in fact a certainty. It would be extremely surprising otherwise, at the very least. There is only one lifeline to which Inzaghi can cling and it responds to the name of the Champions League. Making history with a winning journey in the competition could in fact “atone for the faults” of the Piacenza coach. Given the tennis scoreboard given away by Nyon, the final is not unthinkable and that goal would perhaps be the cure for the deep bitterness that disturbs Inter’s days. Because it would ensure an amount of money and a mass of visibility unprecedented in the Nerazzurri’s recent past: it could lead the club to turn a blind eye to a bankrupt championship, not so much for the final position – second place is widely within reach -, but for the proportions of the delay from the first in the standings and for the frequency of the slips. Which after all are bad figures that nobody likes, even if “only” goals are missing. See also World Cup 2026: Conmebol defines details of the next tie

