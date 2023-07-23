“He who can beat me seventeen times in a row has yet to be born”, said Vitas Gerulaitis seriously: he had finally defeated Jimmy Connors after sixteen consecutive losing matches. It may be that tennis’s sense of humor is unknown in football, however Pioli hopes he won’t have to resort to such jokes in the next derby, the fifth of the 2023 calendar year. For now we’re up 4-0 for Inzaghi. Four derby games all won by Inter, between the championship, the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Super Cup, with a score of seven goals to zero. To escape a cold “manita” you need another Milan. There isn’t even long to wait: fourth in the league, 16 September, Inter-Milan. What derby will it be?